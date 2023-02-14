CTA and Pace launch unlimited ride passes that work on both systems
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Riding public transit is about to get easier.
The CTA and Pace just announced a new pass-sharing program.
Starting next Monday Unlimited ride passes purchased through the CTA or Pace will work on both systems. Daily passes will still cost $5. The price for three-days will be $15 and a weekly pass will drop to $20.
Transit leaders say the new system will make public transit more affordable and make it easier for pace and CTA to share revenue.
