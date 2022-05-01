3 men wounded in separate knife attacks on CTA stations, trains less than 24 hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people are wounded in separate knife attacks on CTA platforms and trains in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., a 50-year-old man was on the Cicero CTA Green Line platform when another man approached with a knife and attacked.

The victim was hit in the back of the head before being pushed onto the tracks and breaking his elbow, according to police.

The offender fled the scene -- the victim was able to climb back to safety.

Over an hour later, a 39-year-old man was riding the Blue Line train in Wicker Park when he was approached by an unknown man and the two began arguing. The offender retrieved a knife and attacked the rider.

The victim exited the train and suffered a laceration to the right side of the face and arm, and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

Sunday around 7:30 a.m., three men were standing on the Orange Line platform in West Elsdon.

Initial reports say three men, ages 41, 48, and 29, were on the platform when an unknown man began arguing with them. The offender then produced a knife and began swinging it at all three victims.

The 29-year-old victim sustained a laceration to the left arm and was transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The attacks come after CTA says over 200 unarmed security guards have been added to the transit system with the goal of 300 on patrol.

No one is in custody in either incident.