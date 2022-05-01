Watch CBS News

Man attacked, pushed onto tracks at Cicero Green Line stop

/ CBS Chicago

Man attacked on Cicero Green Line platform 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man who stabbed a man at the Cicero CTA Green Line stop Saturday night.

The 50-year-old victim was on the platform around 9:30 p.m. when another man approached with a knife and attacked.

The victim was hit in the back of the head before being pushed onto the tracks. The offender fled the scene.

The victim was able to climb back to safety.

Police are searching for the attacker. 

First published on May 1, 2022 / 7:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.