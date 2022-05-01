Man attacked, pushed onto tracks at Cicero Green Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man who stabbed a man at the Cicero CTA Green Line stop Saturday night.

The 50-year-old victim was on the platform around 9:30 p.m. when another man approached with a knife and attacked.

The victim was hit in the back of the head before being pushed onto the tracks. The offender fled the scene.

The victim was able to climb back to safety.

Police are searching for the attacker.