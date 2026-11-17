The CTA is getting in the holiday spirit and wants you to come along for a ride.

The 2026 CTA holiday train schedule was released for its 35th year of operation.

Watch for the train as it spreads holiday cheer throughout the city, with this year's schedule on the CTA website. There will also be a CTA holiday bus, which you can track through the CTA bus tracker.

Lucky commuters will get to meet Santa during their ride. Check for Santa sightings here.

The holiday train will run from November 27 through December 22.