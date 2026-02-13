Man stabbed in face while riding CTA Green Line train

A man was stabbed in the face while riding a CTA Green Line train on Thursday night.

Chicago police said the 44-year-old man was inside a train car with another man who stabbed him in the face and fled.

The victim got off the train at the Cottage Grove station and was treated on scene by the Chicago Fire Department. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not released.

Area One detectives are investigating.