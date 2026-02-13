Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed in face while riding CTA Green Line train

By Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was stabbed in the face while riding a CTA Green Line train on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said the 44-year-old man was inside a train car with another man who stabbed him in the face and fled. 

The victim got off the train at the Cottage Grove station and was treated on scene by the Chicago Fire Department. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not released. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue