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CTA resuming service on Green Line after delays for person on tracks

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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The Chicago Transit Authority is resuming normal service on the Green Line, after halting service on its western section due to an unauthorized person on the tracks near the Damen stop.

The person who went on the tracks was not struck by a train.

As of 12:40 p.m., Green Line trains were operating only between the Clark/Lake stop in the Loop and the 63rd/Ashland and 63rd/Cottage Grove terminals on the South Side.

By 1:15 p.m., the CTA said normal service was restored, but riders should expect residual delays.

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