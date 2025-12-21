CTA extends No. 93 California/Dodge bus route for easier connections between Purple, Brown and Blue lines

It is now a little easier for CTA Brown and Purple Line riders to get to the Blue Line.

The Chicago Transit Authority extended the No. 93 California/Dodge bus route to the Logan Square Blue Line subway station. The extension went into effect Sunday.

The Chicago Transit Board voted in favor of the extension back in June. The CTA said the extension closes more than a one-mile gap in service, and reaches an additional 58,000 Chicagoans.

The bus route previously ran from the Kimball Brown Line terminal at Kimball and Lawrence avenues to the Davis Street Purple Line station in downtown Evanston.

The new route for the bus begins at the Logan Square Blue Line stop at Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues, serving the Kedzie Brown Line station at Kedzie and Leland avenues, North Park University, and Swedish Hospital.

The bus heads north on California Avenue between Diversey and Montrose avenues — passing through the Avondale and Irving Park communities and serving California and Horner parks. The bus follows Kedzie Avenue from Montrose Avenue to Foster Avenue through Albany Park, and then returns to California Avenue from Foster Avenue — passing Mather High School and Park.

The bus and crosses at Howard Street into Evanston, where California Avenue changes names to Dodge Avenue. From there, the bus serves Evanston Township High School and heads east on Emerson Street and south on Maple Avenue from Evanston's West Side to downtown Evanston.

The extension was preceded by the addition of Sunday service to the No. 93 bus route, which began in August.

A different bus, the No. 94 California, serves California Avenue farther south, running from Rockwell and Addison streets to 71st Street and California Avenue, and then working its way east to 74th Street and Damen Avenue.

The expansion of the No. 93 bus is just one of several bus routes the CTA added as part of its Frequent Network. The network aims to improve scheduled service by making 70% of the CTA service area within half a mile of a frequent bus route.