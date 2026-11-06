CTA cutting 13 stops from #50 Damen bus route starting Nov. 16

The CTA is eliminating 13 bus stops at nine intersections from the #50 Damen route in just over a week.

The transit agency announced the cuts on their website and by emailing regular commuters on the route as documented by Ventra.

In the notice, the transit agency said they're eliminating the stops to standardize spacing between the stops and improve service along the route. The eliminations go into effect on Monday, Nov. 16.

At Damen and Hubbard, both bus stops will be eliminated; riders headed north or south can board at Damen and Grand.

At Damen and Fulton, both bus stops are being removed; riders in both directions can board at Damen and Carroll.

At Damen and Taylor, the southbound bus stop is being removed. Riders should get on at the VA Medical Center.

At Damen and Roosevelt, CTA is eliminating the northbound stop on the southeast corner of the intersection. Instead, riders should board or exit at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The Damen and Hastings stops both northbound and southbound are being cut. Riders will board and exit at Damen and 13th instead.

Both bus stops at Damen and 14th are being eliminated; those riders should also board and exit at Damen and 13th.

The southbound stop at the northeast corner of Damen and Coulter is being removed. Riders can board and exist either at the stop on the northwest corner of Damen and 23rd or the northwest corner of Damen and Blue Island.

The southbound bus stop at the southwest corner of Damen and Blue Island is also being removed; riders should use the stop at the northwest corner instead.

Finally, the mid-block bus stops at 2501 S. Damen are being removed. Northbound riders can board and exit either at 2559 S. Damen or at Damen and Blue Island, while southbound riders can board and exit at 2608 S. Damen.