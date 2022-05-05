Five injured in CTA bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four adults and a child were taken to the hospital Thursday morning, after a CTA bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood.

The crash involved an articulated CTA bus and several other vehicles in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 49th Street around 7:30 a.m.

Chicago Fire Department officials said 50 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Update: After a short period of complete shutdown to remove vehicles damaged in the earlier crash, all NB lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 47th are being reopened. CTA passengers were transferred to another bus to complete their trip. pic.twitter.com/XuqNaMpdSw — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 5, 2022

A total of five people, four adults and a child, were taken to hospitals for treatment, but none of their injuries were serious, according to the Fire Department.

The northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were briefly shut down entirely to remove the damaged vehicles, but reopened by about 8:45 a.m.

Passengers from the CTA bus were transferred to another bus to complete their trip.