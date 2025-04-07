Watch CBS News
Van hits CTA bus leaving 3 people injured in Cicero, Illinois

Elyssa Kaufman
Three people were injured, including the bus driver, after a van hit a CTA bus in Cicero, Illinois early Monday morning. 

CTA officials confirmed the bus was stopped at Cicero Avenue and 24th Place when the van ran into the back of the bus. Video from the scene shows significant damage to both the back of the bus and to the front of the van. 

The bus driver and two passengers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Cicero police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

It is not clear if charges have been filed. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

