6 CTA bus passengers hurt in crash with private ambulance in Chicago's South Loop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

6 people hurt in CTA bus-ambulance crash in Chicago's South Loop
Six people were hurt Tuesday morning in a crash involving a Chicago Transit Authority bus and an ambulance in the South Loop.

Police said at 10:13 a.m., the No. 3 King Drive bus was traveling south on Michigan Avenue just north of Roosevelt Road, when it was rear-ended by a private ambulance also headed south.

Two men on the bus, ages 23 and 25, and one woman on the bus, 23, were all taken to Rush University Medical Center. Two other men on the bus, ages 73 and 32, were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and two others of unconfirmed age were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The driver of the private ambulance was issued two traffic tickets, police said.

