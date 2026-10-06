Teen charged with attacking, robbing woman on CTA Brown Line train in downtown Chicago
A teen has been charged with attacking and robbing a woman on board a CTA train last month in downtown Chicago.
Police said a 22-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train near the Washington/Wabash stop in the Loop around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 4, when a group of two to three people beat and robbed her.
The robbers then fled the scene.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday in the River North neighborhood. He has been charged with aggravated battery and robbery.
Court information was not immediately available.