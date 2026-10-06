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Teen charged with attacking, robbing woman on CTA Brown Line train in downtown Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A teen has been charged with attacking and robbing a woman on board a CTA train last month in downtown Chicago.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train near the Washington/Wabash stop in the Loop around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 4, when a group of two to three people beat and robbed her.

The robbers then fled the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday in the River North neighborhood. He has been charged with aggravated battery and robbery.

Court information was not immediately available.

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