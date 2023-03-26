Police investigate role of CTA employee in Blue Line station death

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a death at a CTA Blue Line station. The transit agency is also looking into whether a CTA employee somehow played a role in that death. 

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at the LaSalle Street Station. 

Detectives say the victim, a 54-year-old man, was discovered unresponsive in a stairwell landing. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital a short time later. 

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death. 

Police are questioning one person. 

The CTA says it is working closely with police. 

