Police investigate role of CTA employee in Blue Line station death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a death at a CTA Blue Line station. The transit agency is also looking into whether a CTA employee somehow played a role in that death.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at the LaSalle Street Station.

Detectives say the victim, a 54-year-old man, was discovered unresponsive in a stairwell landing. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital a short time later.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

Police are questioning one person.

The CTA says it is working closely with police.