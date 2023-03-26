Police investigate role of CTA employee in Blue Line station death
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a death at a CTA Blue Line station. The transit agency is also looking into whether a CTA employee somehow played a role in that death.
It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at the LaSalle Street Station.
Detectives say the victim, a 54-year-old man, was discovered unresponsive in a stairwell landing. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital a short time later.
An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.
Police are questioning one person.
The CTA says it is working closely with police.
