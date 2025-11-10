Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek man who stabbed CTA passenger on Blue Line platform on Near West Side

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are asking for help identifying the man who stabbed a CTA passenger on a Blue Line platform over the weekend on the Near West Side.

Police said around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, the man pulled a large knife out of his backpack while on the platform at the UIC-Halsted stop on the Blue Line, walked up to a female sitting on a bench, and stabbed her in the chest.

The man then fled the platform and headed north on Morgan Street.

8deecafe-e5f7-441d-bb10-1168897d9d3f.jpg
Surveillance image of a man who stabbed a CTA passenger at the UIC-Halsted stop on the Blue Line on Nov. 8, 2025 Chicago Police

Police released a surveillance image of the man, who was last seen wearing a pink beanie, gray hoodie, orange sweater, faded blue jeans, white shoes, and a gray backpack.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

