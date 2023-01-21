Police seeking to identify suspect in Loop CTA Blue Line assault

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are seeking to identify a man who punched a passenger on a CTA Blue Line platform in the Loop on Tuesday.

The incident happened at 19 N. Dearborn around 6:52 am.

Police say the suspect approached and struck the victim in the face with a closed fist unprovoked.

The suspect is described as an African American man between 45 and 55 years of age, between 6 and 6 foot 4 inches tall with a gray beard. He was wearing a black-colored stocking hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants, and black gym shoes at the time of the attack.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.