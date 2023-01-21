Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking to identify suspect in Loop CTA Blue Line assault

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are seeking to identify a man who punched a passenger on a CTA Blue Line platform in the Loop on Tuesday.

The incident happened at 19 N. Dearborn around 6:52 am.

Police say the suspect approached and struck the victim in the face with a closed fist unprovoked.

The suspect is described as an African American man between 45 and 55 years of age, between 6 and 6 foot 4 inches tall with a gray beard. He was wearing a black-colored stocking hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants, and black gym shoes at the time of the attack.

cta-punching-suspect.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 7:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.