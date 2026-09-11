Chicago police seek man who pushed woman off CTA bus in Hyde Park

Chicago police are looking for a man who pushed a senior citizen off of a CTA bus last month in Hyde Park.

Around 3:50 p.m. on July 28, the man approached a woman from behind and pushed her off a bus onto the sidewalk near 55th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard, police said.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her hands and face.

Police released surveillance images of the man on Friday and asked that anyone who recognizes him contact detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # JK351263.