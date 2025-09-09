CTA seeks solutions to better assist riders who do not speak English

The Chicago Transit Authority announced Tuesday that it is seeking ways better to serve customers with limited English language proficiency.

The CTA is addressing the issue through its Innovation Studio, which allows businesses and organizations to help drive solutions for the transit agency. It begins with what the CTA called a "challenge statement:" "How can CTA provide rail station attendants with tools to welcome and assist riders with limited English proficiency?"

The CTA said more than 13% of people who live within its service area primarily speak a language other than English and have limited English proficiency. This can cause problems when such customers are trying to figure out which train platform to use at a n 'L' stop, navigating their way to their destination, using fare machines, and finding out about service changes and disruptions, the CTA said.

CTA customer service representatives who work at 'L' stations are responsible for helping riders with fare payment and navigation, but they do not currently have the means to support riders who do not speak English.

The top languages other than English spoken within the CTA service area are Spanish, Polish, Chinese, Arabic, Cantonese, and Tagalog. But there are numerous other languages spoken by customers from all over the world who may not be familiar with the transit system, the CTA said.

The goal of the "challenge statement" on this subject is for the Innovation Studio to come up with ideas that will help customer service agents engage riders through interpretation or translation services, the CTA said.

The CTA is also seeking solutions in providing simulated training exercises so its rail operators gain more hands-on experience.