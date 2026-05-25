CTA searches for artists, entertainers for temporary installations

The Chicago Transit Authority is in search of transit-loving artists and entertainers.

The transit agency is expanding its art program to showcase temporary artwork and performances.

"CTA stations are part of the fabric of our neighborhoods, and we're excited to create more opportunities for community organizations and local artists and performers to contribute to the beautification of those spaces," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a news release. "This program is designed to encourage creative, welcoming spaces that strengthen community connections and improve the transit experience for all riders."

The CTA's initiative will fund community-driven temporary art installations and performances at selected 'L' stops across the system. The CTA has more than 80 permanent art installations within the 'L' system already.

Proposals for temporary activations are being sought this year for four specific stations:

The 95th Street Red Line terminal

The Damen Green Line station

The Damen Pink Line station

The Kimball Brown Line terminal

Selected artists and performers could receive up to $50,000 for their temporary art or programming.

Applications can be found through the CTA website.