A Streaming with Brad Moment: CSI: Vegas costars dish on the future of their character's relationship

A Streaming with Brad Moment: CSI: Vegas costars dish on the future of their character's relationshi

A Streaming with Brad Moment: CSI: Vegas costars dish on the future of their character's relationshi

A Streaming with Brad Moment: CSI: Vegas costars dish on the future of their character's relationshi

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Will they, won't they?

CBS 2's Brad Edwards got the inside scoop on the building tension between characters Allie and Josh on the all new CSI:Vegas.

Costars Mandeep Dhillon and Matt Lauria got into their on and off-screen relationship. Edwards asked the burning question that fans need answered --- will the characters Allie and Josh take their relationship to the next level.

Dhillon and Lauria agreed, their close off-screen friendship would make this possibility a bit awkward to watch. Don't worry, there's hope!

"But, it obviously it will probably end up happening at some point down the line," Dhillon said. "As long as they are in each other's lives."

Lauria said the characters have had tension that has led to distance, which is different from the actor's true friendship. When their characters are apart, the actors miss their daily lunches together.

"I'd love to see them get together," Lauria said. "We really have a good flow on camera together."

You can see more of Allie and Josh Thursday night on an all new CSI: Vegas at 9 p.m. You can watch episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.