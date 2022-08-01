Crystal Lake man, weeks away from retirement, paralyzed after SUV plows into home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Crystal Lake man has been left paralyzed, after an SUV plowed into his home last week.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of Heather Drive in the far northwest suburb after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a house and a detached garage.

Police said the driver was headed east on Ballard Road and for some reason went off the roadway just past Briarwood Road, hitting the house.

The SUV ended up wedged inside the house on the second floor.

The man driving the car was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries.

A man who lives in the home, Angelo Pleotis, also was taken to Condell Medical Center. According to a GoFundMe set up by his family, Pleotis suffered collapsed lungs, broken ribs, head trauma, and fractures to his spine, leaving him paralyzed.

His daughter-in-law, who set up the GoFundMe, said Pleotis was just months away from retiring.

"Also, his daughter is getting married in a month and now won't likely be able to attend and won't be able to walk her down the aisle as planned. He didn't deserve any of this. He has had his entire life flipped upside down in the one place he should feel the safest - his own home," she wrote. "On top of this our Uncle who was living with him has been displaced and almost all possessions will need to be replaced."

The GoFundMe has raised more than $54,000 to help Pleotis pay for medical bills, rehab, and repairs to his home.