Driver, resident seriously injured when SUV slams into house in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver and a resident suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening when a car crashed into a house in Crystal Lake.

At 7:03 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of Heather Drive in the far northwest suburb after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a house and a detached garage.

Police said the driver was headed east on Ballard Road and for some reason went off the roadway just past Briarwood Road, hitting the house.

The SUV ended up wedged inside the house on the second floor.

Danielle Leschuk

The man driving the car was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries.

A person in the house was taken to the same hospital, also with life-threatening injuries.

Portions of Briarwood and Ballard roads were shut down after the accident. The Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team asks that anyone with information contact Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620.

Tips can also be submitted to CLPDTIP with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).