Crystal Lake man arrested for flashing elementary school students during recess

A Crystal Lake man is charged after police said he exposed himself to children and an adult during an elementary school recess Wednesday.

Crystal Lake police said they responded to Canterbury Elementary School just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a man who flashed children and an adult there during recess, then ran away.

Police said they quickly found a car matching a witness description and arrested Jack Glauner, 37, of Crystal Lake.

Glauner is now charged with felony public indecency for lewd exposure near school grounds and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Glauner was arrested and taken to McHenry County jail where he is being held pending his detention hearing.