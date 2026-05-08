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Crystal Lake man arrested for flashing elementary school students during recess

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A Crystal Lake man is charged after police said he exposed himself to children and an adult during an elementary school recess Wednesday.

Crystal Lake police said they responded to Canterbury Elementary School just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a man who flashed children and an adult there during recess, then ran away.

Police said they quickly found a car matching a witness description and arrested Jack Glauner, 37, of Crystal Lake.

Glauner is now charged with felony public indecency for lewd exposure near school grounds and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Glauner was arrested and taken to McHenry County jail where he is being held pending his detention hearing. 

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