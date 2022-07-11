'Power of Community': Highland Park businesses reopen after July 4 mass shooting, as people lend support for each other

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill (CBS) -- The road to recovery for many Highland Park businesses begins with re-opening.

After closing their doors for a full week after the July 4 mass shooting, some downtown shops are welcoming back customers. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with some of those owners.

They said they want to be a part of the community's healing process, as this tight knit community continues to emphasize supporting each other in every way they can.

For many, that meant shopping small at small businesses. One store had a line out front after opening on Monday.

"We had so many people, once they saw our door open, they wanted to come and be together and hug and talk."

Sherry Levin on reopening Style Shack said after closing their doors for a week, there was overwhelming support.

A huge chunk of the customers, she said, were lined up outside when they opened. Many wanted "Highland Park Strong" a local artist is making and selling right now, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Highland Park Community Foundation.

"We sold out of them in the first 10 minutes," Levin said, adding that after 14 years in the community as a small business owner and longer as a resident, she wants this to continue to be a safe space, a comfort space, for people to come together.

"The power of community. People feeling so much stronger together. And if there is any community that can pull through this and see the light at the end of this darkness, I truly believe that it is this community," Levin said.

The need to support each other is what residents echoed on Monday, whether that means heading back to a favorite spot for a meal or shopping in a local store.