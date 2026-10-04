Crowds flock to Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest on Chicago's Lincoln Avenue

Crowds flocked to the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest on Saturday, and the festival continued on Sunday in a celebration of fall flavors.

Midwest farmers joined neighborhood businesses on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Sunnyside avenues for the 39th annual edition of the festival, which began on Friday.

The festival featured fresh-picked apples, cider, and other seasonal favorites from farmers, creative apple-inspired dishes, and other food items from local restaurants and vendors. Seasonal beers and hard and non-alcoholic ciders were also available, along with tents for artists, makers, and businesses.

Live music and other entertainment and family-friendly fun were also part of the festival. On Sunday, Chicago country, Americana, rock and blues band Diamondback; psychedelic Cumbia and Chicha band Chicha Roots; and swinging jazz and blues band The Flat Cats were onstage.

All the businesses along Lincoln Avenue also remained open.

This year, some were surprised by just how large a crowd Apple Fest drew, with one Reddit post noting that it was "shoulder to shoulder shuffling with massive lines."

On Saturday afternoon, long crowds lined up for slices of apple pie from one tent and sausages from another just south of Lawrence Avenue.

Traffic was also tight and parking scarce along major streets nearby as crowds hit up the festival.

Apple Fest requests a $5 donation at the gate.