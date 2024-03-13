Critics upset with enforcement of Chicago's 60-day limit at city shelters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite a measles outbreak, Chicago said it's moving forward with its plans to enforce a 60-day limit policy at city shelters.

The move has critics concerned about what they said could lead to a logistical nightmare.

The clock is now ticking for a number of migrants who will be forced out of city shelters as early as this weekend.

It's all part of the city's 60-day shelter limit policy.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson confirmed that evictions would happen this time around after extending the deadline three times since November.

"They could return to the loading zone that's one place. Or they could decide to move on, you know? They don't necessarily need to remain in the structure we are providing," Johnson said.

It's unclear how many migrants will be forced to vacate, but the mayor clarified that some exemptions will be made.

"Individuals who are in the process of securing housing or out of migration. If there are other circumstances around their health or pregnancy," Johnson said.

In the meantime, there's a significant concern about volunteer groups assisting in the crisis. They said the looming pressure is leading to irrational decision-making.

"Whether it's taking leases that they probably should not because they cannot financially sustain it or we see people who are maybe doubling up with others, that is not a real safe situation," said volunteer Lydia Wong.

"This 60-day policy does not help."

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th) is among 22 aldermen who have pushed back against the policy and sent the mayor a letter this week – urging him to address evictions on a case-by-case basis.

"Some people are eligible for rental assistance. They are finding jobs. They can find a way to sustain themselves, and some people can't," Vasquez said.