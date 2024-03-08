Chicago's 60-day migrant shelter limit set to kick in March 16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City records indicated that as of Friday, there were 11,593 migrants living in 23 shelters run by the City of Chicago and State of Illinois.

But that number could drop drastically next week, when shelter evictions are set to begin.

Next Saturday, March 16, is the date when the 60-day shelter limit the city has imposed is supposed to kick in. It was first announced in November, but has been delayed more than once because of extreme cold and snow.

There was no word as of Friday from Mayor Brandon Johnson's office if they will delay the date again – or start enforcing the evictions.

New York City has been enforcing a 60-day limit, and it has not always gone smoothly. Back in January, dozens of migrant families were evicted from The Row NYC Hotel in Midtown Manhattan – unsure of where they would go next.

They were told to go back to the New York City migrant processing center at The Roosevelt Hotel, four blocks to the east, to try to reapply for shelter housing.