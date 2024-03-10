Supporters in Chicago rally in support of migrants ahead of city eviction deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "No more evictions." That's the message from immigration advocates to the City of Chicago as Mayor Brandon Johnson's deadline to begin shelter evictions looms.

The plan is to evict people after 60 days in a city shelter beginning next weekend.

This plan, first announced in November, has been pushed back repeatedly because of Chicago's cold winter weather.

But the city is on track to begin evictions for migrants who've been in city shelters 60 days in just one week.

This comes as the city reported two more buses arrived at the landing zone Saturday.

On Saturday, advocates for migrants stood in Pritzker Park to urge the mayor to rethink this plan. They say it is unethical to move asylum seekers out of the shelters when they are still waiting on work permits and unable to afford their own housing.

They say this would only add to the city's unhoused population and force migrants to take unsafe jobs that pay under the table.

Speakers urged not only for a postponement of this plan but also for more funding from lawmakers at all levels as they work on their annual budgets.

"We know families that end up sleeping in tents and sleeping in cars, and now they are our neighbors, right? Why? Because we sent, kicked them out of shelters prematurely and without enough resources," one speaker said.

"Eviction is one of the most traumatic and damaging things that can happen to a young child, and a young child's family," said another.

CBS 2 has asked the City of Chicago if that March 16 date stands but has not heard back.