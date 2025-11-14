Crash shuts down traffic near Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois

The Park Ridge Police Department said traffic is blocked after a serious traffic crash Friday afternoon.

Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area around Dempster Street and Potter Road after a serious traffic crash that is currently under investigation not far from Maine East High School.

It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved in the crash, and whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

Police said officers and emergency crews are at the scene. Traffic delays are expected.

It was not clear how long the investigation would last but police said they would update the public when the area is clear.