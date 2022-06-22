Crash shuts down outbound Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A crash shut down outbound lanes on the Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, one person died in the crash when a car hit a semi truck and flipped upside down. The driver was ejected from the car.

The OB Stevenson remains closed at Central as a fatal crash investigation enters the cleanup phase. If you normally use SB I-55, jump to the OB Ike, Roosevelt, Cermak, Ogden or Archer. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/XDCH7kgdtX — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) June 22, 2022

Lanes are closed as police investigate and clear the scene.

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes.