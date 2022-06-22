Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash shuts down outbound Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A crash shut down outbound lanes on the Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue Wednesday morning. 

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, one person died in the crash when a car hit a semi truck and flipped upside down. The driver was ejected from the car. 

Lanes are closed as police investigate and clear the scene. 

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes. 

First published on June 22, 2022 / 6:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.