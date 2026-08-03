Crash shuts down outbound Edens Expressway in Chicago's north suburbs

A multi-vehicle crash left two people injured and shut down the outbound Edens Expressway in Chicago's north suburbs early Monday.

Illinois State Police said at 4:47 a.m., they were called to the northbound Edens near Dundee Road in Northbrook, close to the Skokie Lagoons. Two people were transported to area hospitals with injuries after the crash, state police said.

Early indications were that the crash may have involved a wrong-way driver, but state police have not confirmed this information.

Traffic got by on the shoulder while the expressway was shut down.

Motorists snagged by the crash were advised to use Forestway Drive on the other side of the lagoons, which connects to Dundee Road, or to take the Edens west frontage road to Skokie Boulevard.

The affected stretch of the outbound Edens reopened by 6 a.m.