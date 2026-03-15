Crash shuts down inbound Kennedy Expressway in Chicago's West Loop
All lanes of the inbound Kennedy Expressway were blocked in the West Loop early Sunday after a crash.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said all lanes of the inbound Kennedy (I-90/94) were blocked at Washington Boulevard, as Illinois State Police investigated the crash.
CBS News Chicago's crews saw first responders around at least four damaged cars. An ambulance was seen pulling away from the scene.
Information about the crash and injuries was not immediately available.