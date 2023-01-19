Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after driver hits car, starts shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating a crash and shooting in Englewood.

Police said a man was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when another driver hit his car, in the 1100 block of West 71st Street, and started firing shots. 

The victim, a 44-year-old man, is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to both legs. 

No arrests have been made. 

