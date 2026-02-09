Crash leaves driver dead on I-57 off-ramp in Chicago's south suburbs

A driver was ejected and killed in a crash on an off-ramp on Interstate 57 in Chicago's south suburbs overnight Sunday into Monday.

At 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police were called for what was first believed to be a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and an abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe on the I-57 northbound ramp to 147th Street in Harvey.

State police later determined that the person who ended up on the pavement was not a pedestrian, but the driver of the Tahoe — who had been ejected when the Tahoe struck a wall.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lane closures were in effect during the investigation of the crash, but reopened at 3:47 a.m., state police said.