Officer, 3 others taken to hospital after crash involving Chicago police squad car in River North

A Chicago police squad car was involved in a crash in River North that sent an officer and three others to the hospital early Sunday.

At 1:50 a.m., a marked Chicago police squad car was headed north in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive when a white car headed west on Ontario Street slammed right into it, police said.

The officer who had been driving the squad car suffered pain in his wrist and knees and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The 44-year-old man driving the white car was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition for shoulder and foot pain.

Two women were passengers in the car. One suffered neck pain and an ankle injury, while the other reported no injuries, but both were taken to Northwestern in good condition anyway, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

