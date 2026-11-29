A person suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on I-57 in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

At 12:26 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-57 northbound near 111th Street.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, state police said.

State police did not provide further information on the crash or any subsequent lane closures.

The crash remained under investigation later Sunday morning.