Crash-and-grab burglars hit gas station in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

Chicago police early Thursday were investigating a crash-and-grab burglary at a gas station in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said at 4:38 a.m., a group of four or five people crashed a gray Jeep into a BP gas station in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue, near Cermak Road.

The burglars then entered the gas station minimart and took an ATM, police said. They then got into a second vehicle, a white sport-utility vehicle, and took off, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. There was no word on any arrests.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating.