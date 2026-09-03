4 seriously injured after crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Navy Pier

A crash involving a wrong-way driver left four people seriously injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a black SUV was driving northbound in a southbound lane in the 400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 1:45 a.m and crashed into a white SUV.

Police said both people inside the black SUV were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

Two people inside the white SUV were taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.