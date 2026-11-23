A crash on a ramp to I-55 in Channahon has shut down a frontage road and caused a traffic backup.

Illinois State Police said troopers and first responders were called to the Arsenal ramp to I-55 because of a bad crash.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, which showed a road littered with debris along with a badly damaged car and semi-truck.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately clear. State police have not yet released information about any injuries or fatalities.

State police said the frontage road ramp to I-55 will be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation into the crash and cleanup.

A blockage on I-55 as a result of the crash has also been reported. Drivers should expect delays in the area and should seek alternate routes if possible.