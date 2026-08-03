Crash-and-grab thieves steal ATM from gas station in Chicago's Roseland community

Thieves stole an ATM from a gas station in Chicago's Roseland community early Monday.

At 3:44 a.m., two vehicles — a blue Jeep and a white Jeep — pulled up to a gas station in the 400 block of East 95th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and across from the Chicago State University campus.

Police said the blue Jeep crashed into the front door of the gas station minimart and caused damage. Two thieves then got out of the blue Jeep, went into the minimart, and took the ATM, police said.

The thieves then loaded the ATM into the white Jeep and left, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating.