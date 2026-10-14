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Crash-and-grab burglars take ATM from Shell Gas station in Highland Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Crash-and-grab burglars targeted a Shell Gas station in Highland Park, Illinois, overnight. 

Video from the scene shows extensive damage to the front windows of the Rmarts convenience store at the gas station in the 1400 block of Park Ave, along U.S. Route 41. 

The store owner told CBS News Chicago the burglars took an ATM with $2,000 inside. The owner said the crash-and-grab involved two Jeep Cherokees, one of which was left at the scene. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Highland Park police for more information. 

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