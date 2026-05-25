Crash-and-grab burglars strike liquor store in South Chicago community

Burglars struck a liquor store in the South Chicago community on Chicago's South Side in a crash-and-grab early Monday morning.

Chicago police said at 5:21 a.m., two vehicles were used to slam into the front of Commercial Stop & Shop Food & Liquor, at 8900 S. Commercial Ave.

Police said a burglar entered the store and took contents from the ATM at the front of the business.

Video from the scene showed the burglar bars in front of the store bent and mangled. Police set up crime scene tape in front of the store.

No one was injured in the burglary. Calumet Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.