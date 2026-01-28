Crash-and-grab burglars target food and liquor store in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood

A food and liquor store in a strip mall in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood was targeted in a crash-and-grab burglary early Wednesday.

Chicago police said at 4:23 a.m., three people crashed a sport-utility vehicle into the store, Randee's Food and Liquors at 4319-21 N. Milwaukee Ave., just south of Pensacola Avenue.

The thieves stole merchandise from the store, and then got into a waiting Dodge Durango that fled northwest on Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police were still looking for the suspects later Wednesday morning. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.