1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Chicago Midway Airport
One person is dead and five others are injured after a serious crash involving at least two vehicles near Midway Airport early Thursday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said a Ford Fusion made a U-turn at 5600 West 55th Street and hit a Hyundai Palisade.
The 28-year-old man driving the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
At least five people were taken to multiple hospitals, including a 31-year-old woman who is in critical condition. The victims range in age from 17 years old to 32 years old.
Kris Habermehl confirmed that 55th Street remains closed from Central Avenue to South Massasoit Avenue.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.