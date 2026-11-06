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Two early morning crashes involving semi trucks cause delays on I-94 near Gary, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Two crashes caused delays on I-94 hours apartment on I-94 near Gary, Indiana 

Lanes are shut down in the eastbound lanes on I-80/94 after a crash between a car and a semi-truck. 

Delays are building. 

Earlier this morning, three semi-trucks were involved in a crash that shut down lanes at I-65. Indiana State Police confirmed the roadway reopened just after 5 a.m. 

It is not clear if any injuries were reported. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

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