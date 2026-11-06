Two early morning crashes involving semi trucks cause delays on I-94 near Gary, Indiana

Two crashes caused delays on I-94 hours apartment on I-94 near Gary, Indiana

Lanes are shut down in the eastbound lanes on I-80/94 after a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

Delays are building.

Earlier this morning, three semi-trucks were involved in a crash that shut down lanes at I-65. Indiana State Police confirmed the roadway reopened just after 5 a.m.

It is not clear if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.