CPS hosting town hall to discuss proposed Near South High School project

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public Schools is hosting the first virtual town hall to get ideas on a proposed Near South High School project.

The school would serve residents in the South Loop, Armour Square, Chinatown, Bridgeport and Bronzeville. It would open in 2025.

The project is meant to be diverse by design and is near CHA housing.

The meeting is will take place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register here.