CPS teachers say disinfecting wipes were removed with no notice over safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers came back to their classrooms after break this month and noticed something was missing.

That something was a brand of disinfectant wipes they had been using for almost two years. It had been removed over concerns about safety.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, teachers are upset because CPS never flagged teachers, or parents, to inform them that there were concerns about the wipes.

"The disinfecting wipes have been in our rooms since after COVID," said a CPS teacher.

The teacher, who fears retaliation if identified, is referring to the brand Aktive wipes. She says teachers and students have been using them systemwide since 2021.

"They were what was provided by the board," the teacher said.

But on Jan. 9, many teachers noticed the wipes had disappeared and had been replaced by another brand. The teacher said there was no information provided by the Chicago School Board, the CPS central office or headquarters, or any other administration.

"No, we still haven't heard to date," the teacher said.

This all started a flurry of social media chatter and concern. The Chicago Teachers Union began pushing CPS for answers.

CPS told the union the wipes were removed because the manufacturer just recently told the district the wipes should be used with personal protective equipment – like gloves.

But if you look at the Aktive safety sheet, which is dated November 2021 – it clearly states the wipes are a "hazard to humans and domestic animals" and "harmful if absorbed through skin." It also instructs users to "wear goggles, face shields, or safety glasses."

"We haven't been told what happens if you are not wearing PPE with these wipes," the teacher said.

So why the notification lag? A CPS representative did not address that, but did say in a statement to CBS 2 that the wipes are "safe," with "no concern of risk of adverse effects from current or prior use, nor complaints of any issues to date."

But teachers such as the one Kozlov spoke with say CPS should be more transparent about anything that might affect them or their students.

"So that we don't have to find out things through Facebook; so we don't have to investigate this ourselves," the teacher said.

Kozlov emailed and left two messages with the company that makes the wipes, asking for more information and why they just notified the district of any concerns.

As of late Tuesday, she had gotten no response.