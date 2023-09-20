Chicago Public Schools students spread a message of peace

CHICAGO (CBS) –Chicago Public School students are spreading a message of peace.

The kids and staff at Drummond Montessori School in Bucktown spent the day talking about inclusivity, sustainability, and how they can help create more peaceful communities for all, ahead of International Peace Day on Thursday.

The students even created a human peace sign that was captured with photos from a bird's eye view.

Chicago Public School students are spreading a message of peace. Chicago Public Schools