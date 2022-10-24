Watch CBS News
New milestone as CPS graduation rate rises to 82.9%

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools are celebrating a new milestone for the achievements made by the class of 2022.

"What I'm very very proud of is our four-year graduation rate increased by 2.7% to 82.9% which is a record year for CPS," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The district honored schools and principals with the top graduation rates, freshman on-track rates and scholarship earnings at Chicago high schools.

FIfty-nine CPS schools met or exceeded the district wide 83% graduation rate. The freshman on track rate went up two points to nearly 89%.

Students also earned more than $1.5 billion dollars in scholarships for college.

