New milestone as CPS graduation rate rises to 82.9%

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools are celebrating a new milestone for the achievements made by the class of 2022.

"What I'm very very proud of is our four-year graduation rate increased by 2.7% to 82.9% which is a record year for CPS," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The district honored schools and principals with the top graduation rates, freshman on-track rates and scholarship earnings at Chicago high schools.

FIfty-nine CPS schools met or exceeded the district wide 83% graduation rate. The freshman on track rate went up two points to nearly 89%.

Students also earned more than $1.5 billion dollars in scholarships for college.