Chicago Public Schools to hold public hearings on budget proposal involving hundreds of layoffs

Parents of students in the Chicago Public Schools system had a chance Monday to weigh in on the next budget.

Two public hearings for the 2027 CPS budget were set to take place on Monday. The first will be held at 1 p.m., the second at 4:30 p.m., at the CPS Loop office at 42 W. Madison St.

CPS announced its budget plan last week.

The district's budget plan calls for laying off 760 teachers, 801 teachers' aides, and 162 central office employees. The district also plans to furlough staff for five days when students are not required to be in school — such as report card pickup days and teacher training or planning days — during the second semester.

CPS also plans a midyear spending freeze starting in the second semester.

"We go through great pains so that make sure we get the numbers right and we get the data right, and ultimately, the budget that we have presented is one that does its absolute best to address the very diverse needs of our students," CPS Chief Executive Officer Macquline King said last week.

The Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back on the CPS budget proposal.

"Who's going to fill those positions? what's going to happen with our students, right?" said Chicago Public Schools teacher Alex Rodriguez. "Instead of thinking of how we can cut our way into a budget, we need to think about, how do we fund and come up with a revenue solution to fund our school?"

The CTU will hold a rally ahead of the public meetings, gathering with educators and laid-off members outside the CPS Loop office.

The union wants to highlight the negative impact they say the proposed CPD budget would have, and call on state legislators to hold a special session. The union is also asking the school board to fix the budget proposal or vote against its current form.

Registration to speak at the public hearings on the CPS budget Monday is already closed. But parents can still submit written comments until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The written comment forms are available on the Chicago Board of Education website, and can also be mailed to the CPS Loop office.