CPD warns of West Side robbery spree

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a spree of armed carjackings and robberies on the Chicago's West Side.

More than two dozen robberies happened between April 22nd and May 24th and all took place early in the morning. Half of them were in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the thieves are targeting people on their way to or from work and food delivery drivers. Officers said the suspects are driving stolen cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.