Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD warns of West Side robbery spree

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD warns of West Side robbery spree
CPD warns of West Side robbery spree 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a spree of armed carjackings and robberies on the Chicago's West Side. 

More than two dozen robberies happened between April 22nd and May 24th and all took place early in the morning. Half of them were in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the thieves are targeting people on their way to or from work and food delivery drivers. Officers said the suspects are driving stolen cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.